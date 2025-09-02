Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war

World News
02-09-2025 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky &quot;not yet ready&quot; for face-to-face meet on war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed ways to end the Ukraine war with Russia's Vladimir Putin during talks in China and with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky by phone, but that the sides were "not yet ready" for a leaders' meeting.

Erdogan spoke to reporters aboard his plane returning from China, where he met Putin and then said he called Zelensky. He said talks in recent months between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul showed the path to peace remains open.

Turkey favors "raising the level of negotiations gradually" to turn hopes for peace into concrete results, he said, adding that any initiative would ultimately need to be handled at the leaders' level, though conditions were not yet in place.


Reuters
 

World News

Erdogan

Putin

Zelensky

War

Ukraine

Turkey

Russia

LBCI Next
Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-21

Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet

LBCI
World News
2025-06-29

Argentina voices support for Grossi in face of Iranian "threats"

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Iran FM says to meet Russia's Putin on Monday for talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:19

New quake of magnitude 5.5 shakes devastated Afghan region as death toll exceeds 1,400

LBCI
World News
09:22

Putin says Russia has never opposed Ukraine joining the EU

LBCI
World News
07:41

Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media

LBCI
World News
06:15

Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-01

Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More