News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war
World News
02-09-2025 | 07:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed ways to end the Ukraine war with Russia's Vladimir Putin during talks in China and with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky by phone, but that the sides were "not yet ready" for a leaders' meeting.
Erdogan spoke to reporters aboard his plane returning from China, where he met Putin and then said he called Zelensky. He said talks in recent months between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul showed the path to peace remains open.
Turkey favors "raising the level of negotiations gradually" to turn hopes for peace into concrete results, he said, adding that any initiative would ultimately need to be handled at the leaders' level, though conditions were not yet in place.
Reuters
World News
Erdogan
Putin
Zelensky
War
Ukraine
Turkey
Russia
Next
Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-21
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
World News
2025-08-21
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
0
World News
2025-06-29
Argentina voices support for Grossi in face of Iranian "threats"
World News
2025-06-29
Argentina voices support for Grossi in face of Iranian "threats"
0
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Iran FM says to meet Russia's Putin on Monday for talks
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Iran FM says to meet Russia's Putin on Monday for talks
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:19
New quake of magnitude 5.5 shakes devastated Afghan region as death toll exceeds 1,400
World News
10:19
New quake of magnitude 5.5 shakes devastated Afghan region as death toll exceeds 1,400
0
World News
09:22
Putin says Russia has never opposed Ukraine joining the EU
World News
09:22
Putin says Russia has never opposed Ukraine joining the EU
0
World News
07:41
Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media
World News
07:41
Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media
0
World News
06:15
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
World News
06:15
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-01
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-01
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
3
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
4
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
5
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
6
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
7
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:00
Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced
Lebanon News
07:00
Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More