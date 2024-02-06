Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-06 | 07:42
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that the Israeli Ambassador to Russia, Simona Halperin, arrived at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, following authorities' announcement that she would be summoned due to "unacceptable statements" made in an interview.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Halperin accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of downplaying the importance of the Nazi Holocaust and stated that Russia was very friendly with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli Ambassador

Russia

Simona Halperin

Foreign Ministry

