Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that the Israeli Ambassador to Russia, Simona Halperin, arrived at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, following authorities' announcement that she would be summoned due to "unacceptable statements" made in an interview.



In an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Halperin accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of downplaying the importance of the Nazi Holocaust and stated that Russia was very friendly with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



Reuters