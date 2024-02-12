News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ICC's prosecutor 'deeply concerned' by Rafah situation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
ICC's prosecutor 'deeply concerned' by Rafah situation
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan is "deeply concerned by the reported bombardment and potential ground incursion by Israeli forces in Rafah", he said on social media platform X on Monday.
He reiterated that the ICC was "actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed" in Gaza and said that "those who are in breach of the law will be held accountable".
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said four Hamas battalions are in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people displaced by violence further north are trapped in desperate conditions.
It says Israel cannot achieve its goal of eliminating the Islamist militants while they remain there. Civilians should be evacuated from the combat zone, it said.
Khan also called for the immediate release of all the hostages held in Gaza after Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, adding that this "also represents an important focus of our investigations".
Israel is not a member of the Hague-based court and does not recognise its jurisdiction. But Khan in October stressed his court had jurisdiction over any potential war crimes carried out by Hamas in Israel and by Israelis in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
International Criminal Court
Israel
Rafah
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Israeli operation in Rafah: Death toll of hundred Palestinians, two hostages released
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
0
World News
07:22
UK's Cameron: Israel should think before further action in Rafah
World News
07:22
UK's Cameron: Israel should think before further action in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Gaza Health Ministry: 67 casualties reach hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Gaza Health Ministry: 67 casualties reach hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:46
Israeli intelligence chief heads to Cairo to discuss Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:46
Israeli intelligence chief heads to Cairo to discuss Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-24
15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia
World News
2023-07-24
15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-27
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
Variety and Tech
2023-11-27
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
2
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
3
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
4
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
5
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10
Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10
Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More