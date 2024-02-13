News
Germany calls on Israel to provide "safe corridors" for civilians in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13 | 06:30
Germany calls on Israel to provide "safe corridors" for civilians in Rafah
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged Israel on Tuesday to provide "safe corridors" for civilians in Rafah, the last refuge for over a million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Baerbock stated during a press conference with her Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Berlin before her Wednesday trip to Israel, "Hundreds of thousands of people have sought refuge in Rafah at the direction of Israel, and these individuals must have protection there."
AFP
