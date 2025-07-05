Islamic Jihad says supports Gaza ceasefire talks, demands 'guarantees'

Hamas ally Islamic Jihad said Saturday it supports plans for talks on a truce with Israel in Gaza, but demanded "guarantees" the process would lead to a permanent ceasefire.



"We presented (Hamas) several detailed points on the mechanism for putting in place the mediators' proposal, and we want additional guarantees to assure us (that Israel) will not resume its aggression after (hostages) are freed," the group said in a statement after Hamas indicated it was ready for talks.



AFP