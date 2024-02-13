The Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Egyptian officials in Cairo on Tuesday 'to discuss the ceasefire situation in the Gaza Strip,' according to Egyptian media.



The Cairo-based news channel 'Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya,' affiliated with Egyptian intelligence, reported the convening of the meeting amidst increasing international pressure to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.