Saudi official: Freezing funding for UNRWA could 'contribute' to increasing number of casualties in Gaza

The general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center warned on Tuesday that freezing funds allocated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) could "contribute" to increasing the number of civilian casualties in Gaza.



Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, who also serves as the Minister of Health, said in an interview with Agence France-Presse, "If you have around two million people living in a small area... and then you stop funding for food and basic health necessities, you are essentially inviting them to live, indeed, in a disaster and also contributing to their death."



AFP



