Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has received a draft proposal from Paris talks regarding a truce in Gaza, including a cessation of all military operations for 40 days and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages at a ratio of ten to one, according to a senior source close to the talks who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.



The source added that under the proposed ceasefire, hospitals and bakeries in Gaza would be repaired, and 500 aid trucks would enter the sector daily.



Reuters