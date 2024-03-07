Sweden plans Gaza aid talks with Israel's foreign ministry and EU countries

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden plans Gaza aid talks with Israel&#39;s foreign ministry and EU countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sweden plans Gaza aid talks with Israel's foreign ministry and EU countries

Sweden has initiated a meeting with Israel's foreign ministry and several European Union member states as well as others "to convey the urgent need to improve humanitarian access to Gaza", Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday.

"The life and health of children in Gaza must be protected," Kristersson said on social media X without providing more detail.

Aid delivery in the Palestinian enclave has collapsed, with only a fraction of the food needed getting in and very little reaching the northern areas where hospitals say children have started dying of malnutrition.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Sweden

Plans

Gaza

Aid

Israel

EU

LBCI Next
Hamas delegation leaves Egypt's Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week
Death toll in Gaza reaches 30,800 due to Israeli attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05

Blinken urges Israel to maximize "every possible means" to boost aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03

Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29

Israeli Spokesperson: Gaza aid incident a tragedy; claims crowded trucks led to fatalities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:24

Haaretz investigation: 27 Gaza prisoners died in Israeli detention since war outbreak

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02

US military announces airdropping aid to Gaza for the third time within a week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50

US Ambassador to Israel: "Differences are narrowing" in talks regarding a ceasefire in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02

Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils

LBCI
Middle East News
06:35

Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-20

Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Samy Gemayel to LBCI: We created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah; Presidential election feasible if Hezbollah embraces 'consensus'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Circular 166 will not be implemented soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

The sale of $3 million stamps at $36 million: Combating the black market stamp trade heats up

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More