Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03 | 12:33
Hezbollah&#39;s Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
0min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

In an event on International Quds Day, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah likened the current events in Palestine, the region, and the world to the "Flood of the Free," referring to the events of the Al-Aqsa Flood. 
 
He expressed hope that this movement gains momentum and strength as time progresses.
 
Nasrallah also mentioned that the "July War" led to the collapse of the "New Middle East" project, including the "Greater Israel" initiative.

He pointed out that Israel ignores Security Council resolutions, the pleas of other nations, and international laws.

He highlighted the significance of resilience, asserting that the belief in an impending victory is tied to Gaza and all supporting fronts.

Read more: 'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
