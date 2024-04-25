White House: Leaders of 18 countries issue a joint call to Hamas to release hostages

Leaders of 18 countries, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, issued a joint statement calling for the "immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza."



The statement, published by the White House on Thursday, said, "The fate of the hostages and civilian residents in Gaza, who are protected under international law, is a matter of international concern."



The statement calls for the "immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for more than 200 days, including our citizens."



AFP