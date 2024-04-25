News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
White House: Leaders of 18 countries issue a joint call to Hamas to release hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 09:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House: Leaders of 18 countries issue a joint call to Hamas to release hostages
Leaders of 18 countries, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, issued a joint statement calling for the "immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza."
The statement, published by the White House on Thursday, said, "The fate of the hostages and civilian residents in Gaza, who are protected under international law, is a matter of international concern."
The statement calls for the "immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for more than 200 days, including our citizens."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Hostages
Leaders
International Community
War
Gaza
International Law
Protection
White House
Next
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Abu Zuhri: Hamas insists on stopping the war in Gaza before any hostage agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Abu Zuhri: Hamas insists on stopping the war in Gaza before any hostage agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,970 since the beginning of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,970 since the beginning of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,545 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,545 since the start of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Abu Zuhri: Hamas insists on stopping the war in Gaza before any hostage agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Abu Zuhri: Hamas insists on stopping the war in Gaza before any hostage agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Belgian aid worker killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Belgian aid worker killed in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
0
World News
2024-04-19
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
World News
2024-04-19
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
3
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
4
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
5
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
6
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
8
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More