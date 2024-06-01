Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Saturday that Israel insists on "eliminating the military capabilities" of Hamas, emphasizing that this condition is included in the Israeli proposal announced by US President Joe Biden on Friday to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.



In a statement, Netanyahu said, "Israel's conditions to end the war have not changed: eliminate Hamas's military capabilities and its ability to govern, free all hostages, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel."



He added, "Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist on meeting these conditions before a permanent ceasefire comes into effect."



AFP