Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire

2024-06-01 | 05:16
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Saturday that Israel insists on "eliminating the military capabilities" of Hamas, emphasizing that this condition is included in the Israeli proposal announced by US President Joe Biden on Friday to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, Netanyahu said, "Israel's conditions to end the war have not changed: eliminate Hamas's military capabilities and its ability to govern, free all hostages, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel."

He added, "Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist on meeting these conditions before a permanent ceasefire comes into effect."

AFP
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,379 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack since Oct. 7
Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza
