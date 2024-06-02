Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Saturday for the continued offensive on Gaza until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages held by the group are rescued, stating he would not remain in the government if this did not happen.



In a post on the 'X' platform, Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, also expressed opposition to any measures as part of a temporary truce, such as the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, or the release of large numbers of Palestinian detainees.



Reuters