Israel court approves temporary ban on Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05 | 08:22
Israel court approves temporary ban on Al Jazeera
An Israeli court on Wednesday upheld a 35-day ban on Al Jazeera operations in Israel imposed by the government on national security grounds and a minister said he hoped to extend the ban for another 45 days when it runs out on Saturday.
Israeli authorities raided a Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its office on May 5 and said they were shutting the operation down for the duration of the Gaza war, accusing the broadcaster of encouraging hostilities against Israel.
Al Jazeera rejected the accusations as a "dangerous and ridiculous lie" that put its journalists at risk.
Wednesday's court ruling retroactively approved a 35-day ban until June 8.
Tel Aviv District Court Judge Shai Yaniv said he had been provided with evidence, which he did not specify, of a long-standing and close relationship between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Qatari-backed broadcaster Al Jazeera, accusing the channel of promoting Hamas goals.
"Freedom of expression has an special importance during time of war. However, when there is significant harm to state security, the latter consideration comes first," he wrote.
Al Jazeera, which has criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza, from where it has reported throughout the war, told the court it did not incite violence or terrorism and that the ban was disproportionate, according to court documents.
Regarding the allegation of ties with Hamas, it said its journalists had a wide range of confidential sources on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides.
The channel has accused Israel of deliberately killing several of its journalists in Gaza. Israel says it does not target journalists.
Israeli satellite and cable television providers suspended Al Jazeera broadcasts following the government's May 5 instruction. The communications minister said on Wednesday it aimed to extend the ban for a further 45 days.
The United Nations human rights office and the United States have criticized the shutdown of Al Jazeera's Israel operation.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Al Jazeera
Court
Ban
Journalists
Gaza
War
Hamas
October 7
Palestinian
UN warns of food insecurity in Gaza, Haiti, Mali, and Sudan
Previous
