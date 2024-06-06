Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37

A hospital in the Gaza Strip announced on Thursday that the death toll from the Israeli airstrike on a United Nations-run school has risen to 37.



Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah confirmed receiving "37 martyrs" as a result of the airstrike on a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



Earlier, the Israeli army had announced that its aircraft had carried out a "precise and deadly" airstrike on an UNRWA school in Nusairat in central Gaza, which it said housed a "Hamas compound."



AFP