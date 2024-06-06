News
Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 03:19
Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37
A hospital in the Gaza Strip announced on Thursday that the death toll from the Israeli airstrike on a United Nations-run school has risen to 37.
Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah confirmed receiving "37 martyrs" as a result of the airstrike on a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Earlier, the Israeli army had announced that its aircraft had carried out a "precise and deadly" airstrike on an UNRWA school in Nusairat in central Gaza, which it said housed a "Hamas compound."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
UNRWA
School
Attack
Death Toll
Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital
Gaza
Next
UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth
Accusations directed at Palestinian in Paris suspected of involvement in attacks against Israelis
Previous
