Guterres calls strike on UNRWA school a 'horrifying example' of civilian suffering

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deadly Israeli strike of a UNRWA school in Gaza on Thursday, calling it a "horrifying new example of the price civilians are paying," according to his spokesperson.



Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters, "It is a horrifying new example of the price civilians are paying—Palestinian men, women, and children who are just trying to survive, forced to flee amid a spiral of death throughout Gaza," emphasizing the need for accountability "for everything happening in Gaza."



AFP