Guterres calls strike on UNRWA school a 'horrifying example' of civilian suffering
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 13:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Guterres calls strike on UNRWA school a 'horrifying example' of civilian suffering
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deadly Israeli strike of a UNRWA school in Gaza on Thursday, calling it a "horrifying new example of the price civilians are paying," according to his spokesperson.
Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters, "It is a horrifying new example of the price civilians are paying—Palestinian men, women, and children who are just trying to survive, forced to flee amid a spiral of death throughout Gaza," emphasizing the need for accountability "for everything happening in Gaza."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Antonio Guterres
Israel
UNRWA
Gaza
