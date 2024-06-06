Guterres calls strike on UNRWA school a 'horrifying example' of civilian suffering

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 13:24
High views
Guterres calls strike on UNRWA school a 'horrifying example' of civilian suffering
Guterres calls strike on UNRWA school a 'horrifying example' of civilian suffering

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deadly Israeli strike of a UNRWA school in Gaza on Thursday, calling it a "horrifying new example of the price civilians are paying," according to his spokesperson.

Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters, "It is a horrifying new example of the price civilians are paying—Palestinian men, women, and children who are just trying to survive, forced to flee amid a spiral of death throughout Gaza," emphasizing the need for accountability "for everything happening in Gaza."

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Antonio Guterres

Israel

UNRWA

Gaza

Accusations directed at Palestinian in Paris suspected of involvement in attacks against Israelis
Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat
