No reply yet from Hamas on ceasefire deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry says

In a post shared late on Thursday, Majed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that mediators have not yet received a response from Hamas regarding the latest proposal for a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.



He clarified that the movement has indicated it is still studying the proposal.



The spokesperson confirmed in a statement to the Qatar News Agency that the mediation efforts of Qatar, in collaboration with Egypt and the United States, are ongoing.



He urged the public not to pay attention to inaccurate media reports and to rely on official and credible sources, especially given the sensitive nature of the current negotiations.