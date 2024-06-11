Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 04:27
High views
Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan
Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "reaffirmed his commitment" to a Gaza ceasefire proposal during their meeting in Jerusalem.

"I met with Prime Minister Netanyahu last night, and he reaffirmed his commitment to the proposal," Blinken said, adding that Hamas's welcoming of a UN vote on the US-drafted ceasefire resolution was a "hopeful" sign.

AFP
