Eight Israeli soldiers killed as fighting continues in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15 | 11:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Eight Israeli soldiers killed as fighting continues in Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Eight Israeli soldiers killed as fighting continues in Rafah

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the military said, as forces continued to push in and around the southern city of Rafah and strikes hit several areas of Gaza, killing at least 19 Palestinians.

Earlier, the armed wing of Hamas said fighters had ambushed an armored personnel carrier, killing and wounding a number of Israeli soldiers, in the Tel Al-Sultan area in the west of Rafah, where Israeli forces have been advancing for weeks.

Israeli tanks advanced in Tel Al-Sultan and shells landed in the coastal area, where thousands of Palestinians, many of them displaced several times already, have sought refuge.

Despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire, an agreement to halt the fighting still appears distant, more than eight months since the start of the war in October.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Soldiers

Killed

Fighting

Rafah

Gaza

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16

Israeli army reports: Five soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-31

Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Three Israeli soldiers killed in combat in southern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-22

UAE, Saudi Foreign Ministers arrive in Tehran to attend President Raisi's funeral

LBCI
World News
07:39

France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's latest nuclear measures

LBCI
World News
2024-04-06

US, China engage in military talks in Hawaii

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief warns of consequences of full-scale war with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More