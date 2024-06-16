Israeli Defense Minister to visit Pentagon soon: Spokesperson says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16 | 07:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Defense Minister to visit Pentagon soon: Spokesperson says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Defense Minister to visit Pentagon soon: Spokesperson says

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will soon visit Washington for talks with his American counterpart about the war between Israel and Hamas, the Pentagon announced on Saturday.

During a phone call on Tuesday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Gallant accepted an invitation to visit the United States, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said.

While the date of the visit has not yet been determined, the purpose of his meeting with Austin is to "continue discussions on ongoing security developments in the Middle East," according to Ryder.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Yoav Gallant

US

Washington

Hamas

Pentagon

Lloyd Austin

LBCI Next
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries
Haniyeh: Hamas' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with principles of Biden's plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10

Israeli hostage rescue operations reached near US pier but were separate: Pentagon says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10

Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:05

Haniyeh: Hamas' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with principles of Biden's plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35

Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Macron calls on Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority in preparation for 'recognizing the state of Palestine'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

UN Special Coordinator, UNIFIL Commander call for peace along Blue Line amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More