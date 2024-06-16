Israeli Defense Minister to visit Pentagon soon: Spokesperson says

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will soon visit Washington for talks with his American counterpart about the war between Israel and Hamas, the Pentagon announced on Saturday.



During a phone call on Tuesday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Gallant accepted an invitation to visit the United States, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said.



While the date of the visit has not yet been determined, the purpose of his meeting with Austin is to "continue discussions on ongoing security developments in the Middle East," according to Ryder.



AFP