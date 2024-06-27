21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing

Twenty-one cancer patients crossed from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip into Egypt on Thursday through the Kerem Shalom crossing, a medical source in Egypt's El-Arish city said.



"They will be transported to the United Arab Emirates for treatment," the source, who requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP.



It is the first evacuation from Gaza since the Rafah border crossing was closed in early May, when Israeli forces took over the Palestinian side of the terminal.



AFP