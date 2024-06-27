21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27 | 10:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing

Twenty-one cancer patients crossed from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip into Egypt on Thursday through the Kerem Shalom crossing, a medical source in Egypt's El-Arish city said.

"They will be transported to the United Arab Emirates for treatment," the source, who requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP.

It is the first evacuation from Gaza since the Rafah border crossing was closed in early May, when Israeli forces took over the Palestinian side of the terminal.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Gaza

Cancer

Patients

Kerem Shalom

Crossing

LBCI Next
Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah
Israel preparing to increase water supply for Gazans: Reuters sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26

Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03

Egypt: Rafah border crossing can't reopen unless Israeli forces quit the Gaza side

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

Israel says Egypt must reopen Rafah crossing with Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08

Israel reopens Kerem Shalom aid crossing into Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09

Republican congressman in US House of Representatives calls on Biden administration to close Gaza aid dock

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:16

Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42

One Israeli soldier killed, another severely wounded in West Bank raid

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-13

Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27

Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:23

Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:23

Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:45

Lebanon's Central Bank renews Circulars 158 and 166 for one year

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More