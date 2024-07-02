WHO: Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders

WHO: Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders

Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis is virtually empty with staff and patients fleeing the facility after the Israeli army ordered residents in the surrounding areas to evacuate, a World Health Official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The hospital staff and the patients decided to already evacuate themselves," said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO Representative for the occupied Palestinian territories, adding that just three patients remained. 

"We plea the European Gaza hospital will be spared will be non-damaged," he told the UN press briefing, speaking by video link from Jerusalem.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

European Hospital

Khan Younis

Patients

Israeli Army

Evacuate

World Health Organization

