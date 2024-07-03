Latest toll: Gaza Health Ministry updates 37,953 martyrs and 87,266 injuries

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03 | 07:01
High views
Latest toll: Gaza Health Ministry updates 37,953 martyrs and 87,266 injuries
Latest toll: Gaza Health Ministry updates 37,953 martyrs and 87,266 injuries

The Gaza Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday that the toll of Israeli attacks has reached 37,953 martyrs and 87,266 injuries since October 7th.

It further added that 28 martyrs and 125 injuries were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.
 
