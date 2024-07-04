Israeli official: Sending a delegation to negotiate agreement on hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 10:39
High views
Israeli official: Sending a delegation to negotiate agreement on hostages
Israeli official: Sending a delegation to negotiate agreement on hostages

An Israeli government official said on Thursday that Israel has sent a delegation to negotiate an agreement on the release of hostages with Hamas.

Reuters
