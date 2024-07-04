Senior US official: Washington believes there is significant opportunity to reach agreement on hostages

A senior official in the US administration said on Thursday that Hamas has significantly altered its stance regarding a potential agreement with Israel for the release of hostages in Gaza.



The official expressed hope that Hamas' response would move the process forward, adding that it could provide the basis for a hostage agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza.



The official told reporters during a phone conference, "There is a significant opportunity to reach an agreement on the hostages."



He added that there is substantial work to be done regarding the implementation of the agreement, and it is unlikely that an agreement will be reached within days.



