Senior US official: Washington believes there is significant opportunity to reach agreement on hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 15:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Senior US official: Washington believes there is significant opportunity to reach agreement on hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Senior US official: Washington believes there is significant opportunity to reach agreement on hostages

A senior official in the US administration said on Thursday that Hamas has significantly altered its stance regarding a potential agreement with Israel for the release of hostages in Gaza.

The official expressed hope that Hamas' response would move the process forward, adding that it could provide the basis for a hostage agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The official told reporters during a phone conference, "There is a significant opportunity to reach an agreement on the hostages."

He added that there is substantial work to be done regarding the implementation of the agreement, and it is unlikely that an agreement will be reached within days.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Hamas

Israel

Agreement

War

Hostages

LBCI Next
Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal, a source affirms: Reuters
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30

Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26

Israeli official: War cabinet meeting expected Sunday evening to discuss agreement on hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:39

Israeli official: Sending a delegation to negotiate agreement on hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:41

Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:22

Israeli official: There is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:51

Biden welcomes Israel sending team for Gaza hostage talks: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03

The United Kingdom: From the Richest Empire and Industrial Revolution Leader to Today's Economic Struggles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes and Diplomatic Maneuvers in Israel and Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More