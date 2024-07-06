News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06 | 08:40
Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members
An official in Hamas denied "reports circulated by some media outlets in recent days about the arrest of one of its members because he was working for Israeli intelligence.
According to these reports, he was allegedly asked to monitor the movements of a high-ranking Hamas official who frequently travels between Lebanon and Syria, admitting that Israeli forces plan to carry out a landing operation near the Al-Masna area to kidnap the Hamas leader upon his return from Damascus."
He confirmed that these are "fabricated and false news."
In a statement, the official considered that "the aim is to undermine the movement and tarnish its reputation, especially in light of the heroic actions it is carrying out alongside other resistance factions in Gaza."
He expressed hope that the media would "ensure accuracy and objectivity in reporting news and information."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israeli Intelligence
Arrest
Kidnapping
Syria
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098
Previous
8
Middle East News
00:07
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
Middle East News
00:07
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
