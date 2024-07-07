News
Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-07 | 05:35
Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Protests aimed at pressuring the Israeli government to reach a hostage deal with Hamas began across the country on Sunday, with demonstrators blocking roads and picketing at the homes of government ministers.
Protests began at 6:29 am (0329 GMT), corresponding to the time of Hamas' Oct. 7 assault on Israel, according to Israeli media.
The demonstrators took to the streets, blocking rush hour traffic at major intersections across the country. They briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Protesters
Gaza
Deal
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages
