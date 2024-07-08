News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08 | 00:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Any Gaza ceasefire deal must allow Israel to resume fighting until its objectives are met, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, as talks over a US plan aimed at ending the nine-month-old war were expected to restart.
Five days after Hamas accepted a key part of the plan, two officials from the Palestinian militant group said the group was awaiting Israel's response to its latest proposal.
Netanyahu was scheduled to hold consultations late on Sunday on the next steps in negotiating the three-phase plan that was presented in May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt.
It aims to end the war and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
War Goals
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Plan
Next
Israeli tanks advance into Gaza City districts, residents report heavy fire
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-18
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-18
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
Israeli finance minister: Stopping Gaza war now would be folly
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
Israeli finance minister: Stopping Gaza war now would be folly
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Celebrity chef Jose Andres tells Reuters: Israel targeted aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Celebrity chef Jose Andres tells Reuters: Israel targeted aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
0
World News
05:36
Kremlin congratulates Iran on election of Pezeshkian as president, pledges to continue partnership
World News
05:36
Kremlin congratulates Iran on election of Pezeshkian as president, pledges to continue partnership
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02
WHO: Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02
WHO: Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
2
Lebanon News
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
5
World News
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
World News
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
6
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
8
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More