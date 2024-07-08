Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08 | 00:04
High views
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
0min
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved

Any Gaza ceasefire deal must allow Israel to resume fighting until its objectives are met, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, as talks over a US plan aimed at ending the nine-month-old war were expected to restart.

Five days after Hamas accepted a key part of the plan, two officials from the Palestinian militant group said the group was awaiting Israel's response to its latest proposal.

Netanyahu was scheduled to hold consultations late on Sunday on the next steps in negotiating the three-phase plan that was presented in May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

It aims to end the war and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Reuters
