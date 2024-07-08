News
Ismail Haniyeh says Israeli military operations could reset ceasefire talks to square one
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08 | 14:02
Ismail Haniyeh says Israeli military operations could reset ceasefire talks to square one
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Monday that Israeli military operations in Gaza could reset ceasefire talks to square one.
The movement stated on Telegram that Haniyeh had a call with mediators in which he held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his army "fully responsible" for a potential collapse of the negotiations.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
