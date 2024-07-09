News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Journey - من الأوّل
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09 | 02:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody
The handcuffed bodies of three Palestinian men freed from Israeli custody have been found near Gaza's border with Israel, and an uncle of one of them and a witness said they had been attacked by Israeli forces shortly after their release.
Abdel Hadi Ghabayen, an uncle of one of the detainees, Kamel Ghabayen, said he set out at 5 a.m. on Sunday looking for his nephew following his arrest by Israeli forces on Saturday.
"I found him left on the ground along with the other two martyrs. They were without clothes, and their hands had plastic cuffs put on them by the Israeli army," Ghabayen said.
The bodies were found near the Israeli border fence on Sunday in the vicinity of the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza, he said.
Reuters could not independently confirm what happened to the three men or the reason for their arrest. In response to Reuters requests for comment, the Israeli army said: "From a review conducted the Israeli army is unfamiliar with an incident in which the suspects were killed by Israeli army fire."
Abdel Hadi Ghabayen said one of the men had lost a leg and his body was "in pieces" after what he said was an attack by Israeli forces carried out shortly after their release.
Abdel Hadi Ghabayen said that when he tried to recover the man's dismembered leg the Israelis "started shooting at me, so I stopped." He later carried the bodies of the three on his truck to Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
The three -- Kamel Ghabayen, Mohammed Awad Ramadan Abu Hejazi and Ramadan Awad Ramadan Aby Hejaz -- were among several Palestinians detained on Saturday and held for questioning, according to one of the men, Mahmoud Abu Taha.
Abu Taha said they came under fire shortly after their release.
"We reached Karkar Street (in Gaza). After 10 minutes of being there, we found a bomb thrown at the people with me. Thank God I was at the front. The bomb hit 6 or 7 people who were detained with us. Thank God I am alive," he said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gazans
found
after
release
Israeli
custody
Next
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:44
Zelenskyy urges 'stronger response' from West after deadly strikes
World News
08:44
Zelenskyy urges 'stronger response' from West after deadly strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
Israeli army announces retrieval of bodies of three hostages from Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
Israeli army announces retrieval of bodies of three hostages from Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2024-04-30
Turkish man shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem
Middle East News
2024-04-30
Turkish man shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06
Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06
Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
8
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More