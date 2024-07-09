Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09 | 02:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody

The handcuffed bodies of three Palestinian men freed from Israeli custody have been found near Gaza's border with Israel, and an uncle of one of them and a witness said they had been attacked by Israeli forces shortly after their release.

Abdel Hadi Ghabayen, an uncle of one of the detainees, Kamel Ghabayen, said he set out at 5 a.m. on Sunday looking for his nephew following his arrest by Israeli forces on Saturday.

"I found him left on the ground along with the other two martyrs. They were without clothes, and their hands had plastic cuffs put on them by the Israeli army," Ghabayen said.

The bodies were found near the Israeli border fence on Sunday in the vicinity of the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza, he said.

Reuters could not independently confirm what happened to the three men or the reason for their arrest. In response to Reuters requests for comment, the Israeli army said: "From a review conducted the Israeli army is unfamiliar with an incident in which the suspects were killed by Israeli army fire."

Abdel Hadi Ghabayen said one of the men had lost a leg and his body was "in pieces" after what he said was an attack by Israeli forces carried out shortly after their release.

Abdel Hadi Ghabayen said that when he tried to recover the man's dismembered leg the Israelis "started shooting at me, so I stopped." He later carried the bodies of the three on his truck to Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The three -- Kamel Ghabayen, Mohammed Awad Ramadan Abu Hejazi and Ramadan Awad Ramadan Aby Hejaz -- were among several Palestinians detained on Saturday and held for questioning, according to one of the men, Mahmoud Abu Taha.

Abu Taha said they came under fire shortly after their release.

"We reached Karkar Street (in Gaza). After 10 minutes of being there, we found a bomb thrown at the people with me. Thank God I was at the front. The bomb hit 6 or 7 people who were detained with us. Thank God I am alive," he said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gazans

found

after

release

Israeli

custody

LBCI Next
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:44

Zelenskyy urges 'stronger response' from West after deadly strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Israeli army announces retrieval of bodies of three hostages from Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Turkish man shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06

Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45

Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53

Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More