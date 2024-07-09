UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09 | 06:57
High views
0min
UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'

UN rights experts on Tuesday accused Israel of carrying out a "targeted starvation campaign" that has resulted in the deaths of children in Gaza.

"We declare that Israel's intentional and targeted starvation campaign against the Palestinian people is a form of genocidal violence and has resulted in famine across all of Gaza," 10 independent United Nations experts said in a statement, listing three children who had recently died "from malnutrition and lack of access to adequate healthcare."


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Experts

Gaza

Children

Israel

Starvation

Campaign

