Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10 | 08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

The Israeli Ministry of Defense stated on Wednesday that Israel and the United States agree on the importance of seizing the opportunity to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, but challenges remain.

The remarks came after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with US Special Envoy for Middle East Peace Brett McGurk.

The Ministry said in a statement about the meeting, which it said took place Tuesday evening, "The two sides discussed the importance of seizing the opportunity to reach an agreement regarding the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense Minister

Ceasefire

Gaza

United States

Special Envoy

France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools 'unacceptable'
Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained
