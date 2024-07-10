Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

The Israeli Ministry of Defense stated on Wednesday that Israel and the United States agree on the importance of seizing the opportunity to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, but challenges remain.



The remarks came after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with US Special Envoy for Middle East Peace Brett McGurk.



The Ministry said in a statement about the meeting, which it said took place Tuesday evening, "The two sides discussed the importance of seizing the opportunity to reach an agreement regarding the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza."



Reuters