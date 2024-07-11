Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said US President Joe Biden and his administration are complicit in what he called Israeli war crimes and violations of international law in the Gaza conflict, and he called for sanctions against Israel.



In an interview with Newsweek during the NATO summit in Washington, Erdogan said Israel's "brutal murder" of civilians, its strikes on hospitals, aid centers and elsewhere constituted war crimes.



"The US administration, however, disregards these violations and provides Israel with the most support. They do so at the expense of being complicit in these violations," Erdogan was quoted as saying.



"At this juncture, who will impose what kind of sanction against Israel for violating international law? That is the real question and no one is answering that," he said.





Reuters