Israel's delegation heading to Cairo for more Gaza talks, Netanyahu says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 09:41
Israel's delegation heading to Cairo for more Gaza talks, Netanyahu says
An Israeli negotiation team will head on Thursday to Cairo to hold further Gaza ceasefire talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.
“A delegation headed by the head of the Shin Bet (domestic security service), together with representatives of the Israel army, is scheduled to leave for Cairo this evening to continue the talks,” the statement said, adding that Netanyahu met throughout the day with negotiators who returned from Doha.
Reuters
