Moscow says Poland spreading drone 'myths' to escalate Ukraine conflict

Moscow accused Poland on Wednesday of spreading "myths" and lacking evidence after Warsaw downed several drones that breached its airspace in an overnight attack targeting Ukraine.



Repeating a statement by Russia's military that it had not targeted Poland and that its drones had a range of 700 kilometres (435 miles), Russia's foreign ministry said: "These concrete facts fully debunk the myths once again being spread by Poland to further escalate the Ukraine crisis."



The Russian embassy in Warsaw separately told AFP that "Poland has failed to provide evidence of the Russian origin of the objects that entered Polish airspace."



AFP