ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12 | 11:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19

The International Court of Justice will deliver its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19, the ICJ said on Friday.

A record 52 countries presented arguments at what is also known as the World Court about the legal ramifications of Israel's actions in the territories in February after the UN General Assembly asked the ICJ in 2022 for an advisory, non-binding, opinion.

While Israel has ignored such opinions in the past, the ICJ ruling next week could add political pressure over its devastating nine-month-old war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The UN-affiliated ICJ is the only international court that adjudicates general disputes between nations and it gives advisory opinions on international legal issues.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

ICJ

Opinion

Israeli

Occupation

Palestinian

Territories

LBCI Next
Biden: Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20

Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive on Jenin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01

Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30

Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12

Gaza civil defense says about 40 bodies found in two Gaza City districts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-09

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-03

One dead, others injured in post-election violence in Turkey

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More