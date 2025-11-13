News
Lebanese Public Works Minister discusses five-year development plan for Tripoli Port
Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Public Works Minister discusses five-year development plan for Tripoli Port
Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny met with the new chairman of the Tripoli Port Authority, Iskandar Bandali, and board members, in the presence of port director Ahmad Tamer, to review the council’s upcoming work program and discuss ways to develop the port in line with the ministry’s overall strategy and to strengthen integration among Lebanese ports.
During the meeting, Rasamny emphasized the importance of establishing a five-year strategic vision and a practical action plan to achieve sustainable development for the port.
He underscored the goal of enhancing Tripoli Port’s role as a key economic and commercial hub while ensuring the adoption of modern management practices based on transparency, good governance, and the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to boost performance and efficiency.
