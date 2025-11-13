Lebanese Public Works Minister discusses five-year development plan for Tripoli Port

Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Public Works Minister discusses five-year development plan for Tripoli Port
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Public Works Minister discusses five-year development plan for Tripoli Port

Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny met with the new chairman of the Tripoli Port Authority, Iskandar Bandali, and board members, in the presence of port director Ahmad Tamer, to review the council’s upcoming work program and discuss ways to develop the port in line with the ministry’s overall strategy and to strengthen integration among Lebanese ports.

During the meeting, Rasamny emphasized the importance of establishing a five-year strategic vision and a practical action plan to achieve sustainable development for the port. 

He underscored the goal of enhancing Tripoli Port’s role as a key economic and commercial hub while ensuring the adoption of modern management practices based on transparency, good governance, and the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to boost performance and efficiency.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Public Works

Minister

Development

Plan

Tripoli

Port

LBCI Next
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

Public Works Minister reviews progress on Jounieh Highway expansion project

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Lebanon’s Cabinet approves most agenda items, public sector family allowance boosted

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims celebrating canonization of seven new saints

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13

Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:48

Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More