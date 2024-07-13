News
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 20 dead in camp strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13 | 05:36
High views
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 20 people were killed and more than 90 injured in a strike on Al-Mawasi camp for war-displaced in southern Gaza.
The ministry condemned what it called a "brutal massacre" in a statement announcing the toll and saying that victims had been taken to the Nasser hospital in the nearby city of Khan Yunis.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Strike
Al-Mawasi
Camp
War
Israel
