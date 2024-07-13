Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 20 dead in camp strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13 | 05:36
High views
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 20 dead in camp strike
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 20 dead in camp strike

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 20 people were killed and more than 90 injured in a strike on Al-Mawasi camp for war-displaced in southern Gaza.

The ministry condemned what it called a "brutal massacre" in a statement announcing the toll and saying that victims had been taken to the Nasser hospital in the nearby city of Khan Yunis.

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
