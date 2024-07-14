Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,584

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14 | 06:27
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,584
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,584

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday at least 38,584 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 141 deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 88,881 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Gaza

Israel

Attack

Health officials: Dead and injured in Israeli airstrike on school in central Gaza
Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike
