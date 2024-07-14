News
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14 | 09:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
The Israeli military said that Rafa Salama, Hamas' Khan Younis brigade commander, was killed in an air strike on Saturday that also targeted the head of the group's armed wing, Mohammed Deif.
The military said Salama was one of Deif's closest associates and was involved in planning Hamas' October 7 attack.
His death, "significantly impedes Hamas' military capabilities," the military said. Hamas has not confirmed Salama's fate.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Military
Hamas
Khan Younis
Brigade
Commander
Gaza
Attack
Death
