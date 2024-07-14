Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

The Israeli military said that Rafa Salama, Hamas' Khan Younis brigade commander, was killed in an air strike on Saturday that also targeted the head of the group's armed wing, Mohammed Deif.



The military said Salama was one of Deif's closest associates and was involved in planning Hamas' October 7 attack.



His death, "significantly impedes Hamas' military capabilities," the military said. Hamas has not confirmed Salama's fate.



Reuters