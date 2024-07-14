Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14 | 09:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

The Israeli military said that Rafa Salama, Hamas' Khan Younis brigade commander, was killed in an air strike on Saturday that also targeted the head of the group's armed wing, Mohammed Deif.

The military said Salama was one of Deif's closest associates and was involved in planning Hamas' October 7 attack.

His death, "significantly impedes Hamas' military capabilities," the military said. Hamas has not confirmed Salama's fate.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Military

Hamas

Khan Younis

Brigade

Commander

Gaza

Attack

Death

LBCI Next
Lebanon condemns Israel's attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26

Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34

Israeli Army: Airstrike on school in Gaza targeted militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:59

Health officials: Dead and injured in Israeli airstrike on school in central Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,584

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:17

Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-04

Polls open in UK general elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:17

Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike

LBCI
World News
04:51

NATO chief Stoltenberg 'shocked' by assassination attempt on Trump

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
02:00

FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14

Lebanon condemns Israel's attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

LBCI
World News
00:09

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

LBCI
World News
00:04

FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More