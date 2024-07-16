Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 38,713

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16 | 06:17
Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 38,713
Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 38,713

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday at least 38,713 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 49 deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 89,166 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
