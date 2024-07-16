Gaza health ministry, medics say 22 killed in school, petrol station strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16 | 09:20
High views
Gaza health ministry, medics say 22 killed in school, petrol station strikes

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza and medics said that at least 22 people were killed in Israeli strikes Tuesday on a petrol station and a school in the war-stricken territory.

The health ministry said an Israeli strike on a fuel station in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza killed 17 people and wounded at least 26. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent initially gave a toll of eight dead in a separate strike at almost the same time on the UN-run Al-Razi School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, but this was quickly revised down to five dead.
 
AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Medics

Israel

Strikes

d-none hideMe
