Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'increase pressure' on Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu vows to &#39;increase pressure&#39; on Hamas
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'increase pressure' on Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to ramp up pressure on Hamas, after a series of escalating strikes on Gaza more than nine months into the war.

"This is exactly the time to increase the pressure even more, to bring home all the hostages -– the living and the dead –- and to achieve all the war objectives," Netanyahu said at a state commemorative event.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

Gaza

