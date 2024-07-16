News
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'increase pressure' on Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'increase pressure' on Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to ramp up pressure on Hamas, after a series of escalating strikes on Gaza more than nine months into the war.
"This is exactly the time to increase the pressure even more, to bring home all the hostages -– the living and the dead –- and to achieve all the war objectives," Netanyahu said at a state commemorative event.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Gaza
US tells Israeli officials Gaza death toll ‘unacceptably high’
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah
Middle East News
11:59
Israeli military to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox seminary students next week
Middle East News
11:59
Israeli military to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox seminary students next week
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Israeli army says half the leadership from Hamas' military wing eliminated
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Israeli army says half the leadership from Hamas' military wing eliminated
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
Gaza health ministry, medics say 22 killed in school, petrol station strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
Gaza health ministry, medics say 22 killed in school, petrol station strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18
Health officials report 8 killed, others injured in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18
Health officials report 8 killed, others injured in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
Gaza health ministry, medics say 22 killed in school, petrol station strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
Gaza health ministry, medics say 22 killed in school, petrol station strikes
0
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
0
World News
02:32
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
World News
02:32
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
3
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
4
World News
15:17
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
World News
15:17
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
5
World News
06:41
Roberta Metsola re-elected as President of the European Parliament
World News
06:41
Roberta Metsola re-elected as President of the European Parliament
6
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
7
World News
15:39
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
World News
15:39
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
8
World News
08:53
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
World News
08:53
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
