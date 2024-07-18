News
UN chief disappointed by Israeli parliament vote against Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-18 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN chief disappointed by Israeli parliament vote against Palestinian state
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is disappointed by an Israeli parliament vote against the creation of a Palestinian state, his spokesman said Thursday.
"You can't vote away the two-state solution so the secretary-general is very disappointed by the decision of the Knesset," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric, calling such an blueprint the only viable path to sustainable peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Israel
Vote
Parliament
Palestine
State
