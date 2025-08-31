Israeli army chief vows to target Hamas leaders abroad

The Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Eyal Zamir, vowed Sunday to target Hamas leaders abroad after the military killed Abo Ubeida, spokesman for the group's military wing, in Gaza the day before.



"In the Gaza Strip, yesterday we struck one of Hamas's senior leaders, Abo Ubeida. This is not the end, most of Hamas's leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well," Zamir said during a situational assessment at the army's Northern Command center, according to a statement released by the military.







AFP