News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army chief vows to target Hamas leaders abroad
Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-08-2025 | 11:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army chief vows to target Hamas leaders abroad
The Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Eyal Zamir, vowed Sunday to target Hamas leaders abroad after the military killed Abo Ubeida, spokesman for the group's military wing, in Gaza the day before.
"In the Gaza Strip, yesterday we struck one of Hamas's senior leaders, Abo Ubeida. This is not the end, most of Hamas's leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well," Zamir said during a situational assessment at the army's Northern Command center, according to a statement released by the military.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Army
Chief
Target
Hamas
Leaders
Next
Hamas confirms death of its military leader Mohammed Sinwar
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-30
Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-30
Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-07
Israeli army chief says will continue to voice his position “without fear”
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-07
Israeli army chief says will continue to voice his position “without fear”
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
PM Salam meets ministers and Army chief to assess fallout from Israeli strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
PM Salam meets ministers and Army chief to assess fallout from Israeli strikes on Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Greta Thunberg joins flotilla heading for Gaza with aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Greta Thunberg joins flotilla heading for Gaza with aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Hamas confirms death of its military leader Mohammed Sinwar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Hamas confirms death of its military leader Mohammed Sinwar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-06
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
World News
2025-08-06
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-22
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Lebanon News
2025-08-22
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
0
World News
07:30
Ukraine plans new strikes deep into Russia: Zelensky
World News
07:30
Ukraine plans new strikes deep into Russia: Zelensky
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
5
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:29
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision
Lebanon News
06:29
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision
7
Lebanon News
05:19
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:19
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
8
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More