Greta Thunberg joins flotilla heading for Gaza with aid

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined a flotilla of boats loaded with aid for Gaza as they set sail from Barcelona on Sunday, aiming to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver food and other humanitarian supplies to the shattered enclave.



Thousands of supporters gathered at Barcelona's port to see off the boats, many of them waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine" and "It's not a war, it's a genocide."



"This is a mission to challenge the extremely violent, business-as-usual international system that is failing to uphold international law," Thunberg told the crowd before the departure of the flotilla of dozens of boats, set to be joined by more along the way.





Reuters