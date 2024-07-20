News
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20 | 05:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday at least 38,919 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 71 deaths in 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 89,622 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Israel
War
Death
Toll
Next
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe
Previous
