Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire

2024-07-22 | 01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire

The Israeli army on Monday ordered Gaza residents to evacuate the eastern parts of Khan Yunis, stating it would "act forcefully" against renewed rocket fire and militant operations from the area, which it designated as a humanitarian zone.

The army said it would adjust the boundaries of the humanitarian zone to keep civilian residents away from combat areas.

