Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

Israel slammed Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party on Monday for signing an agreement with Hamas to rule Gaza together once the war ends.



"Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement in China for joint control of Gaza after the war. Instead of rejecting terrorism, Mahmoud Abbas embraces the murderers and rapists of Hamas, revealing his true face," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X.



"In reality, this won’t happen because Hamas' rule will be crushed, and Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar."



AFP