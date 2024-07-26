Israel seeks changes to Gaza truce plan, complicating talks: Reuters sources

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26 | 00:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel seeks changes to Gaza truce plan, complicating talks: Reuters sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israel seeks changes to Gaza truce plan, complicating talks: Reuters sources

Israel is seeking changes to a plan for a Gaza truce and the release of hostages by Hamas, complicating a final deal to halt nine months of combat that have devastated the enclave, according to a Western official and a Palestinian and two Egyptian sources.

Israel says that displaced Palestinians should be screened as they return to the enclave's north when the ceasefire begins, retreating from an agreement to allow civilians who fled south to freely return home, the four sources told Reuters.

Israeli negotiators "want a vetting mechanism for civilian populations returning to the north of Gaza, where they fear these populations could support” Hamas fighters who remain entrenched there, said the Western official.

The Palestinian militant group rejected the new Israeli demand, according to Palestinian and Egyptian sources.

Another sticking point, the Egyptian sources said, was over Israel's demand to retain control of Gaza's border with Egypt, which Cairo dismissed as outside a framework for a final deal accepted by the foes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the White House, and Egypt's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Israel's demands.

“Netanyahu is still stalling. There is no change in his stance so far," said Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri, who did not comment directly on Israel's demands.

The sources who spoke to Reuters requested anonymity to discuss Israeli demands because of the delicacy of the on-off talks to finalize a truce and the release of hostages seized in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 assault on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

Israeli officials raised their demand for a mechanism to vet civilians returning to Gaza's north at the last negotiating session in Cairo earlier this month, said the Western and Egyptian sources. This "wasn't expected," the Western official said.

The Israelis, the official and the three other sources said, also balked at withdrawing their forces from a nine-mile (14 km) strip of land along the border with Egypt referred to by Israel as the Philadelphi corridor.

“There are some things we need from Hamas, and there are some things we need from the Israeli side. And I think you’ll see that play out here over the course of the coming week," the official said.

Among the things needed from Hamas were "the hostages who are going to come out," the official added without elaborating.

Zuhri rejected the assertion, saying, "The US administration is trying to cover up for Netanyahu’s undermining of the deal by saying there are things demanded from the two sides. This isn’t true."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

War

Gaza

Hostages

Truce

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Biden urges Netanyahu to reach ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23

Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody

LBCI
World News
00:26

Biden urges Netanyahu to reach ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23

Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25

Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit

LBCI
World News
00:44

Netanyahu meets Musk after congressional address

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21

Armenia recognizes State of Palestine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability

LBCI
World News
06:32

Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23

Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

LBCI
World News
00:55

Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More