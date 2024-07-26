News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel seeks changes to Gaza truce plan, complicating talks: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26 | 00:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel seeks changes to Gaza truce plan, complicating talks: Reuters sources
Israel is seeking changes to a plan for a Gaza truce and the release of hostages by Hamas, complicating a final deal to halt nine months of combat that have devastated the enclave, according to a Western official and a Palestinian and two Egyptian sources.
Israel says that displaced Palestinians should be screened as they return to the enclave's north when the ceasefire begins, retreating from an agreement to allow civilians who fled south to freely return home, the four sources told Reuters.
Israeli negotiators "want a vetting mechanism for civilian populations returning to the north of Gaza, where they fear these populations could support” Hamas fighters who remain entrenched there, said the Western official.
The Palestinian militant group rejected the new Israeli demand, according to Palestinian and Egyptian sources.
Another sticking point, the Egyptian sources said, was over Israel's demand to retain control of Gaza's border with Egypt, which Cairo dismissed as outside a framework for a final deal accepted by the foes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the White House, and Egypt's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Israel's demands.
“Netanyahu is still stalling. There is no change in his stance so far," said Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri, who did not comment directly on Israel's demands.
The sources who spoke to Reuters requested anonymity to discuss Israeli demands because of the delicacy of the on-off talks to finalize a truce and the release of hostages seized in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 assault on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.
Israeli officials raised their demand for a mechanism to vet civilians returning to Gaza's north at the last negotiating session in Cairo earlier this month, said the Western and Egyptian sources. This "wasn't expected," the Western official said.
The Israelis, the official and the three other sources said, also balked at withdrawing their forces from a nine-mile (14 km) strip of land along the border with Egypt referred to by Israel as the Philadelphi corridor.
“There are some things we need from Hamas, and there are some things we need from the Israeli side. And I think you’ll see that play out here over the course of the coming week," the official said.
Among the things needed from Hamas were "the hostages who are going to come out," the official added without elaborating.
Zuhri rejected the assertion, saying, "The US administration is trying to cover up for Netanyahu’s undermining of the deal by saying there are things demanded from the two sides. This isn’t true."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
War
Gaza
Hostages
Truce
Ceasefire
Next
Biden urges Netanyahu to reach ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32
Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32
Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody
0
World News
00:26
Biden urges Netanyahu to reach ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians
World News
00:26
Biden urges Netanyahu to reach ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
0
World News
00:44
Netanyahu meets Musk after congressional address
World News
00:44
Netanyahu meets Musk after congressional address
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
3
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
4
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
6
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
8
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More